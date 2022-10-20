Navy impounds 9,250 litres of smuggled fuel in A’Ibom

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has seized 9,250 litres of products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The Base Operating Officer, Lt. Cdr. Daniel Onyemaeze, disclosed this while handing over the exhibits to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Ibaka yesterday. Onyemaeze explained that the seizures were made on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Tuesday Oct. 11 respectively during routine patrol operations by base operatives. He said that personnel of the Nigerian Navy intercepted the suspects at FOB, Ibaka, during routine patrol of the waterways.

“This is in line with the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff to curtail illegal activities and criminal activities on the waterways,” Onyemaeze said. He added that the suspects on sighting the naval personnel jumped into the ocean and escaped into the creek. According to him, exhibits recovered included; three small wooden boats, two fibre boats, 37×250 litres of products suspected to be PMS.

