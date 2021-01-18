Metro & Crime

Navy intercepts 100,000 litres of stolen diesel

Men of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy ar Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have arrested six boats loaded with over 100,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise called diesel along the Ondo/ Lagos coastal axis.

 

The patrol team of the naval base arrested 24 suspects in connection with the alleged stolen product. Parading the suspects and the intercepted boats before journalists, in Akure, the Commanding Officer of the Base, Navy Captain Shaibu Mohammed Ahmed, said six boats carrying illegally refined diesel were owned by suspected oil thieves.

 

One of the boats contains 150 drums of 250 litres of refined AGO. Another wooden boat containing 16 tanks of 4,500 litres of diesel was also intercepted.

 

Other boats seized by the Navy were full of empty drums.

 

“In order to effectively curb illegal oil bunkering, sea piracy, kidnapping and other criminal activities in Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas of Ondo State, the FOB of the Nigerian Navy, Igbokoda, instituted a continuous surveillance on the creeks and coastal areas. “This effort yielded positive results, with the latest operation carried out along the Ondo/Lagos coastal axis.”

