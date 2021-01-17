Metro & Crime

Navy intercepts six diesel-laden boats, arrests 24 suspects in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the weekend intercepted six boats loaded with over 100,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel.
About 24 persons suspected to be involved in bunkering were also arrested in connection with the intercepted products in the riverine area of the state.
It was learnt that the operatives of the Nigerian Navy intercepted the six boats used to transport the product along the Ondo/Lagos coastal axis.
Parading the suspects as well as the intercepted boats at the Naval Base in Igbokoda, the Commanding Officer of the Base, Captain Shaibu Mohammed Ahmed, said the six boats were carrying illegally refined crude oil, owned by suspects involved in bunkering.
According to the Commanding Officer, one of the intercepted boats contained 150 drums of 250 litres of refined diesel while another boat had 16 tanks of about 4,500 litres of the product.
Captain Shuaib added that the remaining boats, which were also intercepted by his men, were full of empty drums.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbery letter: Your plan won’t work, Police tell bandits in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The Ebonyi State Police Command, Wednesday told robbers planning to launch operation in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state that their plan will boomerang. The command said it will not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city. Robbers reportedly wrote to the community notifying them of their planned visit […]
Metro & Crime

Students, workers, others protest fuel, electricity price increment in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Students, workers, and civil society organisations, Tuesday stormed the major streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to express their displeasure over the hike in the price of petrol and increase of electricity tariff. The protesters, led by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mayowa Opakunle, who carried placards with […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Ekiti orders arrest of facemask defaulters

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ekiti government says it will begin to arrest those refusing to wear facemasks in public places from Monday. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, on Sunday told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that there would henceforth be stiffer penalties for those who fail to comply. The commissioner said Governor Kayode Fayemi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica