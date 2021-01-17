Navy intercepts six diesel-laden boats, arrests 24 suspects in Ondo

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the weekend intercepted six boats loaded with over 100,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel.

About 24 persons suspected to be involved in bunkering were also arrested in connection with the intercepted products in the riverine area of the state.

It was learnt that the operatives of the Nigerian Navy intercepted the six boats used to transport the product along the Ondo/Lagos coastal axis.

Parading the suspects as well as the intercepted boats at the Naval Base in Igbokoda, the Commanding Officer of the Base, Captain Shaibu Mohammed Ahmed, said the six boats were carrying illegally refined crude oil, owned by suspects involved in bunkering.

According to the Commanding Officer, one of the intercepted boats contained 150 drums of 250 litres of refined diesel while another boat had 16 tanks of about 4,500 litres of the product.

Captain Shuaib added that the remaining boats, which were also intercepted by his men, were full of empty drums.

Like this: Like Loading...