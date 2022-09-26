News

Navy Invites Applications For Housemanship/Internship Programme

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy is inviting applications for the 2022/2023 Housemanship/Internship programme at its reference hospitals (NNRH) in Ojo, Lagos State, and Calabar, Cross River State respectively.

In a release issued by the Director of Naval Information (iDINFO), Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Service disclosed that the invitation is in “pursuance of its corporate social responsibility”.

In the statement signed on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, the DINFO said candidates for Housemanship programme must possess the following qualifications: MBBS/MBBCH or its equivalent from accredited institutions for medical doctors. Certificate of provisional registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (NNRH OjoOjo and NNRF Calabar).

“Bachelor of Dental Surgery or its equivalent from accredited institutions for Dental Surgeons. Certificate of provisional registration from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (NNRH Calabar only).

“Doctor of Optometry and its equivalent from accredited institutions for
Optometrists. Provisional professional license of the Optometrists and
Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (NNRH Ojo and NNRH
Calabar).

“Doctor/Bachelor of Pharmacy or its equivalent from accredited
institutions for Pharmacists. Certificate of provisional registration with the
Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (NNRH Ojo and NNRH Calabar).

“Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science or its equivalent from
accredited institutions for Medical Laboratory Scientists. Provisional license from Medical Laboratory Science of Nigeria (NNRH Ojo and NNRH Calabar).

“BSc Nursing or its equivalent from accredited institutions for Nurses.
Certificate of provisional registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NNRH Ojo and NNRH Calabar).

“Bachelor in Physiotherapy/Bachelor of Medical Rehabilitation or its
equivalent from accredited institutions for Physiotherapists. Provisional
professional license of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (NNRH Ojo and NNRH Calabar).

“BSc Radiography/BRad or its equivalent from accredited institutions for
Radiographers. Provisional professional License of the Radiographers
Registration Board of Nigeria (NNRH Ojo and NNRH Calabar)”.

Candidates are to forward written applications with relevant documents to the Naval Headquarters. These relevant documents include current provisional practicing licence, certificate of registration with professional association, state of origin certificate
and birth certificate.

The application must also be accompanied with a curriculum vitae, which must contain the candidate’s contact phone number, email address and addresses of three referees one of whom must be from the candidate’s institution.

It explained that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview, even as entries close on October 14, 2022.

All applications and relevant documents are to be submitted to the The Chief of the Naval Staff
Naval Headquarters
Area 7, Garki
Abuja: Atention:
The Director of Naval Medical Services.

 

