Navy monitors shipping activities with surveillance infrastructure

The Nigerian Navy has assured of the safety of the nation’s maritime environment, saying that surveillance infrastructure is being deployed to monitor shipping activities on the waters. Navy Spokesperson, Commodore Kayode Ayo- Vaughan, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, added that no single incident of piracy had occurred within the Nigerian Maritime Environment (NME).

The NN has equally continued to employ her surveillance infrastructure to monitor shipping activities within the nation’s maritime environment and will continue to exploit intelligence to track activities of criminals in order to maintain sanctity of the Nigerian Maritime Environment (NME). “To this end, the NN enjoins all seafarers to continue to carry out their legitimate businesses without fear,” the one-star general stated. While insisting that the area is safe for maritime and economic activities, Ayo-Vaughan noted that the Navy would continue to sustain credible presence in their areas of operation with a view to deterring all forms of criminality.

He continued: “In securing the NME and GoG (Gulf of Guinea) in general, the NN appreciates the efforts of internationalpartnersunder the Coordinated Maritime Presence arrangement as well as the support of other maritime stakeholders that play other roles in the collective security of the GoG. “The spate of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea within the last 10 years reduced to an all-time low in 2022.” He, however, stated that while concerted efforts were being made to reduce piracy within the GoG to its lowest minimum, 2 unfortunate incidences were recorded within the Gulf in the last three weeks.

“The first incident which involved the hijack of Motor Tanker (MT) Monjasa Reformer occurred on March 25, 2023 at a location 144 nautical miles (nm) West-South- West of Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo. It was later discovered that the pirates abducted six crew members from the vessel. The second incident involved the hijack of MT Success-9 about 306 nm SW of Abidjan Fairway Buoy (FWB), Cote d’Ivoire, on April 10, 2023. “In reaction to the recent spike in piracy incidents in the GoG, the Nigerian Navy has sustained presence of her capital ships at sea as well as directed operations bases to enhance efforts to dominate their areas of operation. “It is pertinent to state that the NN vectored Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Gongola to rendezvous MT Monjasa Reformer in company of NNS Kano and a French warship to escort the vessel to Lome, Togo.