Navy, NIMASA identify threats to maritime security

The Nigerian Navy (NN), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), and other stakeholders are worried that irregular and unauthorised fishing, resource theft and drugs trafficking are the major threats to maritime security.

They listed other problems as narcotics, money laundering, illicit financial activities and unemployment affecting the nation’s maritime domain at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs Conference Hall in Lagos State. According to Rear Admiral Francis Akpan, who spoke on the theme: “Mari- time Domain Awareness for Africa’s Maritime Security Architecture,” maritime security represented one of a number of peace and security related policy fields that could enhance effective trade and commerce in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He explained that the surge in piracy since year 2,000 revealed how African maritime states had been unable to prevent other maritime crimes. Akpan said that Nigeria should take the matters of maritime domain awareness very seriously. Also, the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Adminstration and Safety Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, explained that the domain involves territorial waters of the maritime sector such as people, infrastructure, explaining that everyone must accept the vulnerability and openness of the coastal line.

He stressed that the country used to experience attacks on its coastal lines but it became his- tory with the efforts of the Navy, seeking other sister agencies collaboration on information sharing and intelligence gathering.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo identified five areas where mari- time security was being threatened, maintained that the Navy was an important platform to conquer the mysteries.

He said that the country’s revenue could be tripled if its inland waterways were properly managed. The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, gave assurance that the country’s maritime domain would be conquered with NIMASA’s effective policy regulations. He expressed the Institute’s readiness to be part of the contributors to the world’s bilateral relations.11

