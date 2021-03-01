News Top Stories

Navy, NIMASA intensify efforts to protect vessels at Lagos anchorage

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are intensifying efforts to protect, interdict and deter threats around vessels anchored in the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA), off the coast of Lagos.

 

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir    Jamoh, dropped the hint in Lagos during a courtesy visit by the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN). Jamoh explained that the Nigerian Navy had deployed 14 warships to enhance security in the area and the wider maritime domain.

 

Other assets deployed include Special Mission Vessels (SMV), interceptor boats and Special Mission Aircraft (SMA) under the Deep Blue Project.

 

According to the agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, the director general noted that the new security effort was encapsulated in the total deployment of assets under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also called the Deep Blue Project.

He said the deployment was on-going with the primary aim of providing security in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea and tackling the security challenges encumbering the shipping business in the area.

 

Jamoh added: “We are deploying high-tech assets under the Deep Blue Project to not only deal with piracy and armed robbery in our territorial waters frontally, but also respond to the increasing sophistication of these maritime crimes.

 

The Nigerian Navy and NIMASA are partnering to ensure a high level of security in our waters. We are tying up all loose ends and very soon everything would become manifest and clear to stakeholders and operators

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delta rejigs 2021 budget to diversify economy, upscale employment

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has broken down the N378.48 billion budget as a strategic framework and economic direction to diversify the economy by reducing over dependence on oil, and to scale up funding of entrepreneurship in micro, small and medium employment. This is also as the state government strengthened its Public Financial Management, Monitoring and […]
News

US issues national terror alert after transition

Posted on Author Reporter

  US security chiefs have warned of a heightened threat of domestic terrorism from people unhappy with the outcome of the November election. The Department of Homeland Security said the 6 January attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters may have emboldened some extremists, reports the BBC. In an advisory it warned of a threat […]
News Top Stories

MASSOB meets S’East govs, Igbo leaders, demand Igbo president in 2023

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pro-Biafra group, Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, yesterday met with the South-East governors and other Igbo leaders with a declaration that Ndigbo be supported to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023. The meeting was in continuation of efforts to find lasting peace within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica