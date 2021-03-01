Navy, NIMASA intensify efforts to protect vessels at Lagos anchorage

The Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are intensifying efforts to protect, interdict and deter threats around vessels anchored in the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA), off the coast of Lagos.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, dropped the hint in Lagos during a courtesy visit by the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN). Jamoh explained that the Nigerian Navy had deployed 14 warships to enhance security in the area and the wider maritime domain.

Other assets deployed include Special Mission Vessels (SMV), interceptor boats and Special Mission Aircraft (SMA) under the Deep Blue Project.

According to the agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, the director general noted that the new security effort was encapsulated in the total deployment of assets under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also called the Deep Blue Project.

He said the deployment was on-going with the primary aim of providing security in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea and tackling the security challenges encumbering the shipping business in the area.

Jamoh added: “We are deploying high-tech assets under the Deep Blue Project to not only deal with piracy and armed robbery in our territorial waters frontally, but also respond to the increasing sophistication of these maritime crimes.

The Nigerian Navy and NIMASA are partnering to ensure a high level of security in our waters. We are tying up all loose ends and very soon everything would become manifest and clear to stakeholders and operators

