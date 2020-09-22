News

Navy posts 25 senior officers in ‘reorganisation’ exercise

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA The Nigerian Navy has undertaken a major reorganisation exercise which affected 11 Rear Admirals as well as 14 Commodores.

 

The rank of Rear Admiral is an equivalent of a  Major General (2-star General) in the Nigerian Army while that of Commodore is Brigadier-General in the same Service. Director of Information (DINFO), Commodore Suleman Dahun, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the posting was approved by the Chief  of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

 

Dahun said: “The new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters is Rear Admiral Matthew Emuekpere who was the former Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Tanko Dakwat, formerly the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Administration.

 

“The former Director of Plans Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe is now the new Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal who was the Director of Research and Development Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Safety and Standards.

 

“Rear Admiral Dolapo Kolawole who was the immediate past Director of Training Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Development while Rear Admiral Jatau Luka, formerly Director of Administration Naval Headquarters Abuja, moves to Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Logistics.

“Rear Admiral Maurice Eno who was the Director of Development Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Training while Rear Admiral Taiye Imam, formerly the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, resumes Naval Headquarters as the Director of Administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kaduna Assembly approves castration as punishment for rapists

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Following the upsurge of rape cases in the state, especially during the recently lifted lockdown, the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KHSA) has approved castration as punishment for those convicted of the crime. This development follows the passage of a bill to amend the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017, by the state lawmakers. The […]
News Top Stories

Ex-govs tackle Akpabio over NDDC road contracts

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Chukwu David and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

  Three former governors alleged to be among beneficiaries of contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), yesterday put up stout defences, exonerating themselves from the scandal rocking the development agency.   The ex-governors, namely Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia State); Chief James Ibori (Delta State) and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta State) spoke […]
News

Oil spill: Mauritius declares state of emergency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a state of environmental emergency on Friday as the Indian ocean island battled to contain an oil spill. The oil seeped from a Japanese freighter that ran aground last month off the coast of the popular tourist island. Jugnauth made the brief statement in a tweet. Several hours […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: