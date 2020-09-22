Navy posts 25 senior officers in ‘reorganisation’ exercise

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA The Nigerian Navy has undertaken a major reorganisation exercise which affected 11 Rear Admirals as well as 14 Commodores.

The rank of Rear Admiral is an equivalent of a Major General (2-star General) in the Nigerian Army while that of Commodore is Brigadier-General in the same Service. Director of Information (DINFO), Commodore Suleman Dahun, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the posting was approved by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Dahun said: “The new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters is Rear Admiral Matthew Emuekpere who was the former Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Tanko Dakwat, formerly the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Administration.

“The former Director of Plans Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe is now the new Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal who was the Director of Research and Development Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Safety and Standards.

“Rear Admiral Dolapo Kolawole who was the immediate past Director of Training Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Development while Rear Admiral Jatau Luka, formerly Director of Administration Naval Headquarters Abuja, moves to Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Logistics.

“Rear Admiral Maurice Eno who was the Director of Development Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Training while Rear Admiral Taiye Imam, formerly the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, resumes Naval Headquarters as the Director of Administration.

