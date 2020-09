The Nigerian Navy has undertaken a major reorganisation exercise, which affected 11 Rear Admirals, as well as 14 Commodores.

The rank of Rear Admiral is an equivalent of a Major General (two-star General) in the Nigerian Army, while that of Commodore is Brigadier-General in the same Service.

The Director of Information (DINFO), Commodore Suleman Dahun, who made the disclosure in a statement Monday, said the posting was approved by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

“The new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters is Rear Admiral Matthew Emuekpere who was the former Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Tanko Dakwat, formerly the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Administration.

“The former Director of Plans Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe is now the new Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal who was the Director of Research and Development Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Safety and Standards,” Dahun said.