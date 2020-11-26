News

Navy promotes 203 officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Navy, Thursday, announced the promotion of 203 officers to the various senior ranks in the service.
A breakdown of the promotion indicated that 122 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 38 Commanders were elevated to Captain, 24 Captains to the Flag Rank of Commodore while 19 Commodores were moved to the Flag Rank of Rear Admiral.
A statement by the Director of Information (DINFO), Commodore Suleman Dahun, listed the newly promoted Rear Admirals as follows: Akano Adesope, Kennedy Egbuchulam, Nnamdi Muogilim, Aminu Hassan, Uduak Ibanga, Bamidele Oluwagbamila, Zakariyyah Muhammad, Ibrahim Shettima, Idi Abbas, Mohammed Abdullahi, Istifanus Albara, Samson Bura, Olusola Oluwagbire, Mustapha Hassan, Patrick Nwatu, Habila Zakaria, Sulaiman El-Ladan, Baratuaipri Iyalla and Kohath Levi.
The newly promoted Commodores are Mohammed Wabi, Abolade Ogunleye, Mustapha Braimah, Yusuf Idris, Muhsin Abba, Vincent Gbaranwi, Madumom Ide, Suleiman Olorundare, Adedokun Siyanbade, Raheem Taofeek, Kabiru Tanimu, Johnson Adewoyin, Cajethan Aniaku, Anthony Kujoh, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Chinonyerem Oji, Adamu Yahaya, Chindo Yahaya, Kem Iheanacho, Jonathan Ajodo, Aminu Abdullahi, Usman Bala, Dickson Chigbata and Samuel Ogwu.
“The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoices with these newly promoted officers and their families and charges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement noted.

