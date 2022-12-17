News

Navy promotes 55 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Navy has announced the promotion of fifty five senior officers to their next ranks, in an exercise it said was approved by its Board on Thursday, December 16.

A statement, Friday, by the Director of Information (DINFO), Naval Headquarters, Commodore Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, said 25 captains were promoted to the rank of Commodore, while 30 Commodores were elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral.

The Naval spokesperson further disclosed that in an earlier approval, 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

“The Navy Board on Thursday 15 December 2022 approved the promotions of 55 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

“Breakdown of the promotion released showed that 25 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral. In an earlier approval, 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain,” Ayo-Vaughan stated.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals, according to the statement,  are: Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel  Madugu, Daupreye Matthew, Emmanuel Nmoyem, Clement Atebi, Oluwole Fadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, Sunday Atakpa, Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha, Chidozie Okehie, Olusegun Soyemi, Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke Onyemaobi, Kasimu Bushi, Suleiman Abdullahi. Furthermore, Priston Efedue and Jamila Malafa were both promoted unto retirement.

The newly promoted Commodores are Sola Adebayo, Stephen Ega, Mohammed Hassan, Hyacinth Nwaka, Ugochukwu Ajulu, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Francis, Mohammed Manga, Adewale Odejobi, Humphrey Oriekezie,

Tamuno-Kubie Senibo, Toritseju Vincent, Badamasi Yahuza, Kennedy Ozokoye, Igbadi Abechi, Abidemi Abu, Sylvester Earthaogwa, Salisu El-Hussein, Idouye Ketebu, Ogochukwu Ogbologu, Adedotun Ogundiran, Enoch Sogbesan and Daniel Kumangari. Meanwhile, Lanre Ajibade and Chima Mpi were both promoted into retirement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BREAKING: Plot To Sponsor False Publications Against Gov Udom Emmanuel, Cause Insecurity In Akwa Ibom Uncovered, Guber Aspirant, Hatchet Writers, Militant Group, Others Fingered

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Plots to sponsor negative stories by a Governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State in the media and cause factually incorrect or out rightly manufactured lies against the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and the projects executed by his administration, has expressed been uncovered. The aspirant is said to be aggrieved because Governor Udom Emmanuel did […]
News

#EndSARS: Inter-Faith clerics call for God’s wrath upon those plotting Nigeria’s fall

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has declared “God’s wrath” upon the enemies of Nigeria plotting the nation’s fall.   The inter-faith clerics said the principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria through the EndSARS protests shall be put to shame.  NIFROP’s Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made the declarations on Friday at the ongoing […]
News

Buhari pledges action on environmental degradation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to take immediate action to curb environmental degradation in the oil producing region of the country. The President gave this assurance, according to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, while receiving the National Executive of INC (Ijaw National Congress) led by Professor Benjamin Okaba. The President, who commended the Ijaw leaders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica