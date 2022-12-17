Navy promotes 55 senior officers to next ranks

The Nigerian Navy has announced the promotion of fifty five senior officers to their next ranks, in an exercise it said was approved by its Board on Thursday, December 16.

A statement, Friday, by the Director of Information (DINFO), Naval Headquarters, Commodore Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, said 25 captains were promoted to the rank of Commodore, while 30 Commodores were elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral.

The Naval spokesperson further disclosed that in an earlier approval, 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

“The Navy Board on Thursday 15 December 2022 approved the promotions of 55 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

“Breakdown of the promotion released showed that 25 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral. In an earlier approval, 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain,” Ayo-Vaughan stated.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals, according to the statement, are: Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel Madugu, Daupreye Matthew, Emmanuel Nmoyem, Clement Atebi, Oluwole Fadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, Sunday Atakpa, Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha, Chidozie Okehie, Olusegun Soyemi, Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke Onyemaobi, Kasimu Bushi, Suleiman Abdullahi. Furthermore, Priston Efedue and Jamila Malafa were both promoted unto retirement.

The newly promoted Commodores are Sola Adebayo, Stephen Ega, Mohammed Hassan, Hyacinth Nwaka, Ugochukwu Ajulu, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Francis, Mohammed Manga, Adewale Odejobi, Humphrey Oriekezie,

Tamuno-Kubie Senibo, Toritseju Vincent, Badamasi Yahuza, Kennedy Ozokoye, Igbadi Abechi, Abidemi Abu, Sylvester Earthaogwa, Salisu El-Hussein, Idouye Ketebu, Ogochukwu Ogbologu, Adedotun Ogundiran, Enoch Sogbesan and Daniel Kumangari. Meanwhile, Lanre Ajibade and Chima Mpi were both promoted into retirement.

