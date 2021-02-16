Navy reaffirms commitment to secure maritime domain

The Nigerian Navy yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to urgently restoring normalcy in the nation’s maritime zone and emplacing a conducive environment for maritime business to flourish.

The Chief of Naval Staff(CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo stated this at the Flag-off Ceremony of Exercise Secured Waters held onboard NNS THUNDER.

Gambo said that the exercise was in line with the mandate of Mr President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to secure and create a conducive environment for improving maritime business. “One of my cardinal priorities is to include the operational efficiency of the NN’s fleet in terms of sea readiness and availability for operational deployment.

“This is to speedily boost our capacity to meet our statutory maritime commitment. “EXERCISE SECURED WATERS” is part of my strategic intent to position the NN firmly towards my articulated vision in other to align strategic intent with execution,” he said.

The CNS said: “My vision for the Navy on taking over command is to leverage on all factors of national location, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to reenergise the navy.

“This will enhance her as a well-motivated and ready force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate, and other assigned tasks in the fulfillment of her nation’s security objectives.

Like this: Like Loading...