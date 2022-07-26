Metro & Crime

Navy releases list of successful candidates for Batch 33 recruitment

The Nigerian Navy has released the names of successful candidates for the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 33 Recruitment Exercise.

 

 

Making this known in a release he personally signed, the Director of Information for the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Ayo Vaughan, said that the candidates are asked to report for training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rivers State on August 6.

 

He said that candidates who fail to report by August 10 will not be accepted for training. He added that the recruitment exercise was held in March at different centres across the country and the results released on July 24

 

Metro & Crime

CDHR, Media Association warn against harassment of journalist 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Association of Online Security Reporters (NAOSRE) has warned security agencies against a possible plot to harass Idumonza Isidahomhen, the Editor-in-Chief OpenLife, a pan African news magazine, over a report published by his platform. The association raised the alarm over the alleged plot to arrest the publisher, who doubles as the Public Relations […]
Metro & Crime

Human Rights group urges states to domesticate laws to eliminate rape

Posted on Author From Musa Pam

The Centre for Human Rights and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons has urged Attorneys General of states of the federation to facilitate the domestication of federal gender-based laws in their various states in order to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape. Executive Director of the Centre Barr. John Tsok, in a press statement issued to […]
Metro & Crime

Two killed, three injured in Ogun hotel explosion

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

At least two people lost their lives yesterday while three others were seriously injured in a yet another gas explosion in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The explosion occurred at the Conference Hotel, Oke-Mosan, a few metres away from the Governor’s Office. The hotel is reportedly owned by former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga […]

