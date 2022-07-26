Navy releases list of successful candidates for Batch 33 recruitment

The Nigerian Navy has released the names of successful candidates for the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 33 Recruitment Exercise.

Making this known in a release he personally signed, the Director of Information for the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Ayo Vaughan, said that the candidates are asked to report for training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rivers State on August 6.

He said that candidates who fail to report by August 10 will not be accepted for training. He added that the recruitment exercise was held in March at different centres across the country and the results released on July 24

