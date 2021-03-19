News

Navy releases list of successful candidates in the DSSC course 28 selection board

Posted on

 

Taiwo Jimoh

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of candidates who were successful in the Direct Short Service Commission Course 28 Selection Board.
Candidates, who attended the Selection Board interview held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State from December 16, 2020 to January 4, 2021 are hereby notified to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates and other detailed information.
Successful candidates are to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Rivers State on Wednesday 24 March 2021 from 0800 (8am). Candidates who fail to report by 1800 (6pm) on Saturday, March 27 will not be accepted for training.

Reporter

News

By-election: You worked against APC, Araraume tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of sabotaging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Imo North senatorial byelection in the state. Araraume alleged that Uzodinma’s anti-APC activities was public knowledge across the South-East and urged the national leadership of the party to pay serious attention to […]
News

JUST IN: Terrorist attack in France

Posted on Author Reporter

International news outlets are reporting a terrorist attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in the French city of Nice. Although the reports are still sketchy, it is being said that a knife was involved and the assailant has been apprehended. The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin is said to be holding a crisis meeting over […]
News

Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia- Arochukwu Road cries for attention

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

It is a major road that links Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, to the furthest part of the state, Arochukwu and even to Akwa Ibom State. For decades, citizens of the state have cried and crowed over the poor state of the road to no avail. Contracts have been given by different state and […]

