News

Navy rescues 18 victims, arrests 2 traffickers

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has rescued 18 victims of human trafficking with two of the traffickers arrested at Rijiyar Lemu in Ungogo Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State. The Director of Information and spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, Com- modore Ayo-Vaughan, disclosed this in a press release signed by him, noting that, “The rescue was done sequel to a tip off from an officer in the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College (NNFLC) Dawakin Tofa.” The Navy personnel’s sister was being trafficked through Kano enroute Libya and France.

He added that, “The localised Rijiyar Lemu and Ba-chirawa went to rescue the victims, who were housed in an uncompleted building. Two of the suspected traffickers were arrested, while others are at large.” He further said that, “The victims were kept in custody of the college, where they were given medication and other necessary attention.

“Also, the Kano Zonal office of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP) in Kano was informed. “Consequently, the suspects and victims were handed over to NAPTIP for interrogation and further necessary action. “While pledging her unalloyed loyalty to the fulfillment of her constitutional mandate, the NN wishes to advise perpetrators of crimes to desist from such acts.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ogun conducts entrance exam for 200 job applicants

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has conducted an entrance examination for over 200 applicants seeking employments into the state civil service.   The applicants included state counsels and others who applied for various positions through the state job portal. The examination was conducted by the Public Service Competitive Entrance Examination Board of the […]
News

Itel Home: Reliable Products For Everyone In The Family

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As an extension of itel’s mission to help Nigerians and Africans at large enjoy better life at a subsidized cost, itel announced the itel Home, a concept that showcases itel’s new and improved product portfolio of smartphones, televisions, mobile accessories, and electrical home appliances to consumers across the country. The brand continues to prioritize giving […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Dead officers will be promoted, says Adamu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As a way of boosting the morale of police officers across the country to quickly recover from the effects of the #EndSARS protests, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu Wednesday said all officers and men who lost their lives and those injured would be promoted to the next rank just as he assured that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica