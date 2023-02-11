Navy rescues 18 victims, arrests 2 traffickers

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has rescued 18 victims of human trafficking with two of the traffickers arrested at Rijiyar Lemu in Ungogo Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State. The Director of Information and spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, Com- modore Ayo-Vaughan, disclosed this in a press release signed by him, noting that, “The rescue was done sequel to a tip off from an officer in the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College (NNFLC) Dawakin Tofa.” The Navy personnel’s sister was being trafficked through Kano enroute Libya and France.

He added that, “The localised Rijiyar Lemu and Ba-chirawa went to rescue the victims, who were housed in an uncompleted building. Two of the suspected traffickers were arrested, while others are at large.” He further said that, “The victims were kept in custody of the college, where they were given medication and other necessary attention.

“Also, the Kano Zonal office of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP) in Kano was informed. “Consequently, the suspects and victims were handed over to NAPTIP for interrogation and further necessary action. “While pledging her unalloyed loyalty to the fulfillment of her constitutional mandate, the NN wishes to advise perpetrators of crimes to desist from such acts.”

