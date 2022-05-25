Metro & Crime

Navy rescues 7 victims from kidnappers’ hideout in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Navy said it has rescued seven male victims who were abducted on May 10 by sea pirates off the coast of Bonny Island in Rivers. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the seven passengers were transiting to Port Harcourt from Bonny when their commercial boat was intercepted and the victims abducted by pirates. Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, the Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt presented the rescued victims before newsmen yesterday at the naval headquarters in Port Harcourt. He said the kidnappers after they intercepted the commercial boat diverted it to an unknown location inside the thick swampy forest of the state.

“After the pirates kidnapped the passengers on May 10 along Bonny Channel near Yellow Platform, we (NNS Pathfinder) immediately mobilised and started tracking to identify the abductors. “Through intelligence gathering, we were able to identify one Mr Victor Padei which intelligence revealed masterminded the abductions. “Thereafter, we mobilised troops and stormed his camp (in Rivers) but unfortunately by the time we arrived at the camp Padei had already relocated with his victims. “Padei knows the terrain very well and he deploys his local informants who give him information on the movement of troops.”

Ibrahim said further reconnaissance was conducted to determine the whereabouts of fleeing abductors which revealed the suspects relocated to another camp in Bayelsa. “Again, we mobilised personnel in collaboration with our naval base in Bayelsa to raid the kidnapper’s camp, but unfortunately they already relocated with the victims before we got there.

“However, intelligence later discovered another camp in Bayelsa where kidnappers held the victims against their will. “Upon storming the kidnappers’ den, we applied pressure (force) and issued them (kidnappers) to release the abductees unconditionally. “Subsequently, on the midnight of May 21, the seven victims were returned unharmed to us and they are currently with us,” he added. The navy officer said that troops were currently on the trail of Padei and his gang of kidnappers and assured of their arrest and prosecution in no time.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kano orders immediate closure of restaurants, bakeries, others

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) has ordered the immediate closure of all restaurants, bakeries, drinking water producing companies and other food processing companies without health certificate. The Acting Managing Director of the Council, Hon. Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi gave the directive on Friday afternoon after expiration of a two weeks grace period issued […]
Metro & Crime

Five convicted for cybercrime in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, for offences bordering on cyber fraud before two justices of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin. The convicts, Adeniyi Samson, Ezekuse kingsley Somtochukwu, Nwadei Oluwapelumi, Ibrahim Ibrahim Mobolaji […]
Metro & Crime

Ganduje presents N147.9bn 2021 ‘Budget of Economic Recovery’ to Assembly

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has Presented to the state’s Assembly his N147.9 billion 2021 budget proposal which he called “Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development”. The budget, which is lower than the 2020 “Budget of Sustainable Development” by 60 percent is, however, higher than what was allocated for capital expenditure in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica