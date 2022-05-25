Navy rescues 7 victims from kidnappers’ hideout in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy said it has rescued seven male victims who were abducted on May 10 by sea pirates off the coast of Bonny Island in Rivers. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the seven passengers were transiting to Port Harcourt from Bonny when their commercial boat was intercepted and the victims abducted by pirates. Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, the Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt presented the rescued victims before newsmen yesterday at the naval headquarters in Port Harcourt. He said the kidnappers after they intercepted the commercial boat diverted it to an unknown location inside the thick swampy forest of the state.

“After the pirates kidnapped the passengers on May 10 along Bonny Channel near Yellow Platform, we (NNS Pathfinder) immediately mobilised and started tracking to identify the abductors. “Through intelligence gathering, we were able to identify one Mr Victor Padei which intelligence revealed masterminded the abductions. “Thereafter, we mobilised troops and stormed his camp (in Rivers) but unfortunately by the time we arrived at the camp Padei had already relocated with his victims. “Padei knows the terrain very well and he deploys his local informants who give him information on the movement of troops.”

Ibrahim said further reconnaissance was conducted to determine the whereabouts of fleeing abductors which revealed the suspects relocated to another camp in Bayelsa. “Again, we mobilised personnel in collaboration with our naval base in Bayelsa to raid the kidnapper’s camp, but unfortunately they already relocated with the victims before we got there.

“However, intelligence later discovered another camp in Bayelsa where kidnappers held the victims against their will. “Upon storming the kidnappers’ den, we applied pressure (force) and issued them (kidnappers) to release the abductees unconditionally. “Subsequently, on the midnight of May 21, the seven victims were returned unharmed to us and they are currently with us,” he added. The navy officer said that troops were currently on the trail of Padei and his gang of kidnappers and assured of their arrest and prosecution in no time.”

