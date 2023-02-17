Navy surrenders vessel to NIMASA for snubbing IMO regulation

Nigerian Navy has handed over a tanker, MT Sea Eunice to Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The vessel, which was arrested on August 11, 2022, is presently located along Escravos River, close to the Aroton community. The agency ‘s Assistant Director, Public Relations, OsagieEdwardsaidinastatementthattheBaseOperation Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta (NNS, DELTA), Commander Samuel Musa, said the vessel was constantly switching off her Automatic Identification System (AIS), which was a violation of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulation thatNIMASAimplementsin Nigeria. Responding, the NIMASA Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh lauded Nigerian Navy for being proactive in its operations, stressing that agency was committed to inter-agency collaboration with the Nigerian Navy.
