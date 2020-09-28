Navy trains personnel in use of small arms

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to keep her men and officers ever combatant ready to fight crimes on the waterways of the Niger Delta, the Nigerian Navy on Monday commenced the training of her officers on how to fire small arms.

Speaking at the kick off of the Navy 2020 small arms firing exercise, which took place at the 5 Battalion of the Nigerian Army’s Elele Barracks in Rivers State, the Flag Officer Commanding the Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba disclosed that no organisation attains it’s goals without the qualitative training of it’s manpower.

He said that when personnel train hard during peace time they bleed less in war.

The FOC said: “Considering the current national security scenario and the multi theater operational involvement of the Nigerian Navy, it becomes imperative to continue to re-classify our weapons and refresh ourselves with the weapons adding that targeted and focused training on weapons handling would minimize collateral damages and unintended outcomes.

“Accordingly, the exercise would consolidate the proficiency of personnel of the command on weapons handling and marksmanship skills.”

The FOC disclosed that the exercise will involve the firing of tavour rifles, AK 47 rifles, pistols and GPMGs at different distances.

Also speaking the Special Guest of Honour, Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshall Ibukun Omotayo Ojeyemi, represented by Air Vice Marshall Hassan Bala Abubakar, said it was certain that the trainings have had positive impacts on the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the Navy and the well being of the personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...