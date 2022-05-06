News

Navy Warship visits Kenya

The Nigerian Navy Ship KADA (NNS KADA)was the first Nigeria Navy warship to visit Kenya when she paid a port call to Mombasa Port. This came just after the ship had paid a similar historic visit to Port of Al Duqum, Oman.

In the release made available by the Navy spoke man, Commodore Ayo Vaughan states that, “The Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Yusuf Yunusa

Visits of the Landing Ship Tank to Kenya will further strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.”

Yunusa, who was represented by Dr. John Ahmadu the Political Affairs Officer, said that, “The induction of NNS KADA will bolster the Federal Government’s effort in ensuring adequate maritime security in Nigeria and the West African Sub-Region.”

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding(FOC),Western Naval Command(WNC) Rear Admiral YakubuWambai who represented the Chief of Naval Staff(CNS) Awwal Gambo at the reception of the ship at Mombasa, pointed out that the visit will enhance collaborative efforts between the Nigerian and Kenyan navies.

Rear Admiral Wambai added that the induction of NNS KADA into the Nigerian Navy will reinforce security in the Gulf of Guinea and boost the Afrocentric operation mechanism in the region”.

 

