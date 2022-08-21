Navy: We’ve zero tolerance for crude oil theft

The Nigerian Navy has said that it has zero tolerance for crude oil theft, even as it assured of its capacity to tame economic sabotage in the nation’s maritime domain.

The Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Naval Headquarters, Abuja, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, made the vow at a press briefing in Abuja, Friday.

“The Nigerian Navy assures Nigerians that in line with its statutory responsibilities and drawing strength from the strategic directives of the CNS (Chief of Naval Staff), Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, the Service will maintain a posture of zero tolerance to crude oil theft and other criminal activities within our maritime domain.

“The Navy shall work in synergy with other maritime stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria derives maximum benefit from its maritime endowments.

