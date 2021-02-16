News

NAWOJ, stakeholders parley on gender equality in proposed PIB

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and some major stakeholders yesterday in Lagos converged to deliberate on how gender equality should be properly enshrined in the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly.

 

The stakeholders at the policy dialogue, comprising women journalists, media personalities, technocrats and academics, stated that the deliberation had become necessary owing to roles being played by petroleum industry in Nigeria’s economy.

 

The proposed PIB was said to have been on since two decades, waiting for endorsement at the National Assembly.

 

The bill was formulated to reform Nigeria’s oil sector which contributed more than 65 per cent to the economy. At a workshop organized by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone B came up in Maryland, Lagos where the participants conclude on the need to radicalize themselves for all-support system to enrich the importance of women in the PIB.

 

At the parley were Vice- President NAWOJ Zone B, Ayaba Omobola Nowoola- Akingbehin, Deputy National President, Comrade Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, Vice-President South South Zone F, Comrade Uduakikang Obeten-Okom, the Ekiti NAWOJ Chairperson, Mrs. Fatima Bello and all Chairpersons and secretaries of the association in the South-West and theSouth-South.

 

However, participants mainly women Journalists from the Southern part of the country expressed determination in making it a task through sensitization and enlightenment to ensure women participation would enhance PIB.

 

“Women should negotiate on the path of evidence rather than emotion, use your channel to disseminate information and argue from the stand point of equity/evidence if issue of balance is not adequately addressed, there would be issue of challenge, anything that affects women also affects family which is the concept of society and youths also must be carried along.”

 

Also, “women are out there building career in oil and gas industry and entrepreneurship generally, they got there because they have proven themselves through outstanding performance, thriving in midstream and upstream.

“Women have demonstrated they can take it up, many of them in the oil sector and we should not turn it to emotional, but the focus is to remove the structural pigment for women to be highly involved in the industry.”

