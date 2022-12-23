NAZAS provides relief materials to indigents

Nasfat Agency for Zakat and Sadaqah NAZAS, an organization which is focused on and saddled with zakat collection, administration and disbursement, spread all over the world where NASFAT is situated, has provided food palliatives and clothing materials for indigents at an event tagged: “Food and clothing day” at Alausa in Ikeja.

According to the general manager of NAZAS, Mr. Muftaudeen Adelotan, “the event is an initiative which started during the COVID-ERA, and it is held at least twice in a year but during the COVID issue, it couldn’t be held as physical event, as it’s being today but the agency during this period went into partnership with the parent body, NASFAT to package relief items in terms of money and some other things to shared to the needy in the society”.

“But now that, we are in post-COVID, Alhamdullillah Rabilliallamin that COVID- 19 is gone and everything is gradually returning to normalcy but the effect of COVID is still very much with us, hence, why NAZAS went to bring back the programme “food and clothing day initiative” and which will be held every quarter now”. “Donations from NASFAT members and other members of the society were the sources this gesture is made possible to be achieved .

When more money is gotten more people can be reached”. “Therefore, we implore philanthropists, well meaning Nigerians to support NAZAS on this initiative and other areas of our activities”. The relationship officer of NAZAS, Khalid Olalekan Adeyemo, explained further that NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqah though established by Nasrul-lahi-L-Fatih society but it’s focus, activities and objectives are not limited to NASFAT members alone rather it is service to humanity. Some of the beneficiaries expressed their joy and appreciation. Our correspondent Elias Sanusi reports that the event witnessed about 300 people who benefited from the Food and clothing day initiative organized by NAZAS.

