NB appoints sales director

Nigerian Breweries Plc appointed Mr. Ayodele Lawal as sales director. The company said in statement that his appointment takes effect from May 1, 2023, noting that he would be responsible for overseeing Nigerian Breweries’ sales strategy and execution across Nigeria. Lawal replaced Mr. Uche Unigwe, who is retiring from the company on attaining the mandatory retirement age. Speaking on the transition, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, paid tribute to the outgoing Sales Director, Uche Unigwe, saying “during his long and illustrious career, Uche has been an instrumental part of the growth and success of Nigerian Breweries.”