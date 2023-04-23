NB appoints sales director

Nigerian Breweries Plc appointed Mr. Ayodele Lawal as sales director. The company said in statement that his appointment takes effect from May 1, 2023, noting that he would be responsible for overseeing Nigerian Breweries’ sales strategy and execution across Nigeria. Lawal replaced Mr. Uche Unigwe, who is retiring from the company on attaining the mandatory retirement age. Speaking on the transition, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, paid tribute to the outgoing Sales Director, Uche Unigwe, saying “during his long and illustrious career, Uche has been an instrumental part of the growth and success of Nigerian Breweries.”
Related Articles
NIBSS: PoS deployment jumped by 67.1% in one year
The total number of Point of Sale (PoS) terminals deployed in the country increased by 67.1 per cent to 510,773 at the end of March this year from 305,725 in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS’ data, […]
Analysts expect October inflation to hit 21.32%
Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have predicted that Nigeria’s headline inflation may rise by 0.55 per cent to 21.32 per cent in October 2022 from 20.77 per cent in September. T he analysts, who stated this in a report released at the weekend, also projected that food inflation would rise by 0.62per […]
Boosting investor confidence via securities bill
Insurance Commission (NDIC) to liquidate, wind it up, and take care of the investors. “So if this bill is approved, it will give them such power. They will not only withdraw the licence, they will go further. “Because if you could remember the BGL partnership cash trap, SEC only withdrew their licence. We have to […]