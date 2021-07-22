Business

NB boosts environmental sustainability, donates waste bins

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has reiterated its commitment to environmental sustainability with a donation of five units of 16’’X 8’’and 53’’ deep waste bins to the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA). The donation was made on behalf of the company by Abbey Ajayi, Brewery Manager, Aba Plant, to a delegation of state government officials at the Aba brewery. In his comments, Ajayi said: “We acknowledge that protecting the environment is a top priority on the agenda of His Excellency, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“This has informed our commitment to ensuring that the state succeeds in maintaining a green and clean environment. This commitment is not only evident in donations like this but also in the way our business has prioritised sustainability in our operations.” He stated that NB would remain committed (through its Brew a Better World Sustainability agenda) to supporting the state government by investing in well-organised waste disposal and recycling activities, functional wastewater treatment plants as well as responsible water resource management. Receiving the bins, the General Manager, ASEPA, Hon. Eze Okwulehie, praised Nigerian Breweries Plc’s consistency in maintaining global standards for environmental management. He noted that his agency’s inspection of Nigerian Breweries’ operations conducted a few weeks ago had confirmed the company’s adherence to very high compliance and environmental standards in all its processes and operations. Also speaking at the event, the Secretary to the State Government, Abia State, Barrister Chris Ezem, thanked Nigerian Breweries for the donation which he described as another testament of the company’s determination to remain a strategic partner to the state government.

