NB boss laments impact of COVID-19 on production

The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu, has observed that the adverse effects of COVID-19, worsening insecurity and other macroeconomic challenges were visible on the brewing firm, last year. He said it was almost impossible to keep operations and production going if not for the intervention of its parent company, Heineken N.V and others. Jamodu, who was reacting to business environment challenges manufacturing sector companies are facing in the country in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that insecurity remained heightened in the country and this in one way or the other adversely affected some of its operations in the areas of local sourcing, movement of goods and people nationwide, agriculture and transportation.

The renowned industrialist and Chairman of board of directors of several quoted companies on the country’s stock exchange said that amidst the insecurity, some businesses and other activities were forced to shut down totally on certain days. The NB chairman said: “Insecurity remained heightened with negative impact on agriculture, movement of goods and people across the country and on business and social activities generally. In some places, business and other activities were forced to shut down totally on certain days for safety purpose. Insecurity has become a challenging situation for everyone in the country.” While speaking further on business disruptions, Jamodu explained that “the impact of the supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and associated actions including intermittent lockdowns made it an extremely tough year, both in terms of costs and running a smooth operation.

“Sourcing for commodities abroad and increase in the global price of commodities, the blockade of the Suez Canal, the challenges with clearing of goods at our ports, the increase in global shipping and transportation costs as well as access to forex were issues that we had to face daily during the year under review. “We had to regularly revise upwards our operating and capital expenditures to cope with the constantly increasing costs. “Our outstanding foreign payable s rose by 76 per cent between the start and end of the year. “The support of Heineken N.V and related companies cannot be overemphasised here; without them, it would have been almost impossible to keep our operations going. “We would not have been able to source and procure imported raw materials and packaging materials as well as spares required for our operations.

“Security challenges across the country impacted operations, including the delivery of products to the market. “Despite the extremely difficult business climate that we had to deal with in 2021, we sustained some of our consumer facing brand activities as well as initiated new ones.” While touching on the crucial role the private sector plays in economic transformation, Jamodu said: “The private sector plays a vital role in the Nigerian economy in terms of revenue generation, strategic partnerships, job creation, investment facilitation, and trade promotion, among others. “The private sector accounts for over 80 per cent of total economic activities in Nigeria. It is therefore imperative to ensure an enabling operating environment for investors in the economy. “A thriving private sector means more company taxes revenues for the government to meet critical infrastructural obligations. It is a win-win scenario.”

