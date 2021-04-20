Education

NB chair pledges support for Bells Varsity

T he Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu has pledged his continued support for the development of the private university in its quest to attain greatness as a world-class institution.

 

He made the pledge during the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of Doctor of Science (DSC) by the authorities of the Bells University of Technology, Ota in Ogun State.

 

The honour was bestowed on him in recognition of his immense contribution to the institution, the business ecosystem and national development during the 12th convocation of the institution.

 

While conferring the honour on him, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran stated that the choice of Chief Jamodu as one of the awardees was in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the development of the university and economic governance of the country.

 

He said: “Chief Kola Jamodu, no doubt, is a corporate board guru per excellence by every standard moving from the position of employee into several executive roles and becoming the chairman of several blue-chip companies covering different sectors of the economy. “His role in the phenomenal growth of the Bells University of Technology till date remains evergreen. Given what he has contributed to the institution, the corporate community and Nigerian economy at large, he certainly deserves to be specially recognised, which informed decision to have chosen to honour him with this award.” While expressing gratitude to the university for the honour bestowed on him, Jamodu noted that the recognition would further spur him to do more to help the economy to thrive and national development. He added: “I am very proud to be associated with this great institution.

 

As immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, I appreciate the opportunity to serve in various capacities in the university. I sincerely thank the Governing Council and the university Senate for adding value to my contribution through the conferment of this honorary degree. “I sincerely appreciate

 

The Bells University of Technology for this award. I believe that the only way to show appreciation is to continue to contribute my quota to the development of the university, especially in its quest to attain greatness as a world-class university. I pledge, as an alumnus, to continue to support the university and of course, impact lives in the best way I can,  as service to humanity.”

 

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut-Bel on behalf of the Board, management and the entire staff of the company congratulated Chief Jamodu on the well-deserved honour. “We are all very proud of our Chairman and wish you more great accomplishments in future,” he added.

