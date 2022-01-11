NB donates 200-seater auditorium to school of 2020 Maltina Teacher

The management of the Nigerian Breweries (NB), has commissioned and handed over a newlybuilt 200-seater auditorium at the Concordia College, Yola in Adamawa State in honour of one of their teachers, Miss Oluwabunmi Anani, the winner of the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year. The donation of the auditorium is part of the foremost brewing company in Nigeria’s promise to reward the school that produces the winner of the yearly Maltina Teacher of the Year competition. The handover ceremony of the building, which was performed late last month amid pomp and pageantry, was attended by a host of dignitaries and stakeholders, including top officials of Adamawa State Government, and top management staff of Nigerian Breweries Plc, among others. The Secretary to the Adamawa State Government (SSG), Umar Bindi, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson, expressed profound gratitude to Nigerian Breweries Plc for investing in the education sector as part of its corporate social responsibility Bindi also applauded Miss Anani for the milestone achievement as winner of the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year, noting that the sterling performance could not have been possible without the conducive learning environment provided by the state government as well as the management of Concordia College. “I want to applaud the teacher, who won the grand prize of the sixth edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year. This achievement would not have been possible without the enabling environment provided by the management of Concordia College, Yola. Above all, this giant stride would not have been possible without the efforts of Governor Ahmadu Finitri in providing security and a conducive learning environment in the state,” the SSG said. Also, the Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu, who was represented by the Head of Public and External Relations of the company, Uzodinma Odenigbo, congratulated the 2020 Winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, noting that her commitment is a constant reminder that no society could exist without the solid foundation provided by a teacher. He, therefore, described the achievements recorded by Anani and her colleagues as a testament to the quality and excellence in teaching obtainable and available in Concordia College, Yola. “I congratulate the people of Adamawa State, the state governor and his team, as well as the management and staff of Concordia College for participating and winning the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards. We are proud of you and your achievements,” Odenigbo added. While expressing the hope that the facility would be of immense benefit to the people of the state, he stressed that the company remains committed to contributing its quota to the development of the nation’s education sector

