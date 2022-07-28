NB donates to KAROTA to boost ease of doing business

In line with its corporate philosophy and commitment to winning with the country, Nigerian Breweries Plc recently donated three motorcycles, 50 reflective jackets and 25 safety helmets to Kano State Road Transport Agency (KAROTA), the traffic management agency of Kano State, to support it in delivering on its mandate of effective management of traffic in the state.

Speaking at the donation of the items held at the palace of the emir of Kano, the Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu, explained that the company made the donation to complement the effort of the Kano State government in reducing traffic congestion in the Kano metropolis. Jamodu noted that the company, as a responsible corporate citizen, remains absolutely committed to supporting Kano government and other states in any way that would improve the economic growth and development of the state. “In our company, we believe that safety is very important and so, we fully align with the mission and vision of KAROTA.

I commend the Director General of KAROTA, Mr Babba – Dan’agundi, and his team for their efforts in ensuring that the roads are safe and free in the state,” he said. Receiving the items at the emir’s palace, the Managing Director, Kano State Transport Agency (KAROTA), Alhaji Ahmed Isa Disu, thanked NB Plc for their various contributions towards the socioeconomic growth of the state. Also speaking, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc (North), Kabiru Kassim, further revealed that beyond the donation to the Kano State Transport Agency, the company, through its flagship non-alcoholic brand, Maltina, would continue to identify with the people of Kano through the sponsorship of the Durbar and its various CSR investments in the state and region.

