NB opens 2022 Maltina Teacher Award

Submission of entries for the 2022 Maltina Teacher of The Year Award (MTOTY), the eighth in the series, was yesterday flaggedoff by the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc, manufacturers of Maltina drink. The Company Secretary/ Legal Director, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, who declared the entries of the eighth edition of the award open during a press conference in Lagos, said the entries would close on July 22. According to him, the award, sponsored by the Nigerian Breweries Plc Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, is designed to identify, recognise, showcase and reward exceptional teachers in the country.

Agbebaku, who recalled that a total of 1,085 teachers across the 36 states of the federation, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Abuja submitted entries last year, out of which 813 were valid (that is, they met the requirements for participation in the competition), and 33 state champions emerged at the end of the grading process. He, however, pointed out that no fewer than 181 teachers had been recognised and rewarded by the company in the last seven years of the initiative.

