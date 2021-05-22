NB Plc commissions 663.6 kWp solar plant in Ibadan Brewery

Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has formally commissioned its 663.6 kilowatts per peak (kWp) solar plant at the Ibadan Brewery in a bid to boost solar powered manufacturing in the country. Expectedly, the company’s new solar plant was commissioned by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde. Speaking during the official commissioning ceremony, Governor Makinde commended the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc for investing in a solar plant which he noted would promote environmental sustainability, stating that his administration would continue to play its part by creating an environment that supports businesses in the state to grow.
