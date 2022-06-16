NB Plc hands over ultra-modern police station in Kaduna

Nigerian Breweries Plc, has donated an ultra-modern police station to the Nigerian Police as part of its contribution towards strengthening the security infrastructure in Kaduna State. Located in Kudenda, Kaduna State, the police station has a waiting area, five administrative offices and two cells for males and females, among other features and facilities contained in a modern divisional police station. Receiving the donation on behalf of the State Police command, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Yekini Ayoku, expressed his happiness that the new station had become operational and had replaced the old rented apartment that had been in use as a police station in the community since 1997. Also, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof Kabir Mato, who represented Governor Nasir El-Rufai, commended the company for its continuous support of government’s drive for befitting infrastructure in the state.

He urged other companies to emulate NB Plc by supporting government through PPP initiatives such as this. He stated that the state government will continue to formulate business- friendly policies and improve its regulatory framework towards supporting the growth of businesses in the state. Representing Nigerian Breweries at the occasion, the Corporate Affairs Manager North, Mr. Kabiru Kassim, commended the Kaduna State government for fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, which has enabled Nigerian Breweries to thrive since its Kaduna brewery commenced operations in 1963.

He said: “As a company, we are committed to strengthening the Nigerian society through various sustainability and CSR activities. Some of our recent corporate support activities in Kaduna State include the N20 million cash donation to Kaduna State as COVID-19 Intervention, donation of an Accident and Emergency Unit at Gwamna Awan Hospital in Kakuri, donation of a VVF ward at Gambo Suwaba Hospital Zaria, donation of CTScan and Ward at St Gerald’s Hospital Kakuri, Construction of 5 Boreholes in the host communities within the state, construction and renovation of five schools across the State, and the empowerment of over 200 Women and Youth through our Youth Empowerment Program.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...