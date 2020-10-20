NB pledges to promote teachers’ welfare

…as Adamawa teachers wins 2020 MTOY

For the umpteenth time, the Nigerian Breweries Plc has pledged its continued commitment to promote teachers’ welfare and development, as well as enhance the quality of teaching and learning in Nigeria’s schools.

This determination was expressed by the Managing Director, Nigerian BreweriesPlc, Mr. JordiBorrutBelduring the award presentation of the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOY), the sixthedition in itsseries, whichtook place at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s edition was won by a female teacher at Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, Oluwabunmi Anani, who was crowned at the event, attended by the Minister of State for Education, Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Lagos State Education Commissioner, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo; the Registrar of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, and the Secretary General, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Mike Ene, among other stakeholders.

Jordi Bel, who explained that the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative was designed to recognise, celebrate and motivate teachers whose stories have become great reminders of their role in laying the foundation for a good society, however, stated that the role of teachers could not be underestimated, given their contribution to shaping and moulding the younger ones for the future of the society. “With the Maltina Teacher of the Year, we are saying that our teachers can and should be rewarded for their roles in the development of our nation,” Bel added.

Also, in her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director of the company, Mrs. Sade Morgan, described this edition as a clear improvement from the preceding year in terms of participation as no fewer than 1,234 entries were received across the country despite the short submission period and other challenges caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Morgan, who commended the resilience and uncommon passion of teachers for defying the odds by finding new ways to teach students virtually despite the technological limitation, noted that their contribution during the difficult period lends credence to their critical role in societal development.

For emerging the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Anani, an English teacher received a total cash prize of N6.5 million. She got N1 million as the overall winner and N500,000 as the state champion, as well as N1 million annually for the next five years, and allexpense paid capacity development training abroad, while her school will get a fully equipped computer laboratory or six-classroom block worth N20 million in her honour.

The yearly initiative is being funded under the auspices of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, set up in 1994 by the company to enable sustained quality education through structured intervention in the sector.

