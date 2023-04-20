NB proposes N13.87bn total dividend

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has declared a total dividend of N13.87 billion for its shareholders for the financial year ending 31st December 2022. This was made known at the Nigerian Breweries’ pre-annual general meeting in Lagos. The dividend, which is subject to shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), represents 143 kobos per ordinary share of 50 kobos each. The statement signed by Uaboi G. Agbebaku, the Company Secretary, noted the total dividend comprised of an interim dividend of N3.288 billion, that is, 40 kobo per share, which was declared in October 2022, and a final dividend of N10.584 billion, that is, 103 kobo per share. For the full year 2022, net revenue grew by 26 per cent to N550.838 billion in 2022 driven by brand mix improvements and strong pricing from N437.285 billion in 2021. Cost of sales rose to 22 per cent to N33.7.310 billion in 2022 from N276.872 billion in 2021 while profit after tax grew by four per cent to N13.187 billion from N12.672 billion in 2021. The company noted in the statement that the total market decreased by a high single digit reflecting pressure on consumer disposable income as well as naira devaluation and inflation.