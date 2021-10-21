NB to partner Lagos on greenery project

The Board and Management of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has reaffirmed the commitment of the company to continue to partner with the Lagos State government in achieving a green landscape in the Iganmu area of the state. This was disclosed by the new Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, during a courtesy visit by the management team to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently. While appreciating the governor on the developmental strides achieved in the past two years of his administration, Essaadi said the administration had demonstrated exceptional commitment, not only in promoting investment in the state, but to make Lagos State a 21st Century economy.

He explained that the company remained focused on creating a beautiful and aesthetic landscape for the Iganmu community in a manner that would make it commercially viable. “We do see a unique opportunity to commercialise the entire Iganmu area functionally and sustainably, subject to the state government’s approval. “While we are keen to partner with the state government, outdoor agencies and companies in the industry that are in this location, we are hopeful that a consortium of partners involved can derive incentives from the state government as well as the opportunity to leverage the opportunities of the landscape area to promote their rent,” he said.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu stated that the government was indeed proud to be associated with the company, particularly for its contribution to the development of Lagos and the broader Nigerian economy. “Nigerian Breweries Plc, no doubt, has a rich history. It is a brand with arrays of products and one of the listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. With the 75 years history, it means the brand has come home to stay. We are proud that Nigerian Breweries Plc has a history and strong heritage with us as a country,” the governor added. He noted that the decision of the government to transform the Iganmu area was borne out of the desire to improve the level of security and enhance the aesthetic look of the area. “More importantly, for security reasons, we cannot continue to harbour all sorts of people we don’t know what their means of livelihood is.

One of the best use is to do a lot of greening and generally improve the physical aesthetic of the place. “We are happy you are looking at it. We know it would cost some investment and we are willing to support this initiative so it can become sustainable and a win-win situation for both parties,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...