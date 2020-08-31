NBA: Akpata set up C’ttee to audit 2016, 2018, 2020 elections

The newly sworn in national President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has set up an Electoral Audit and Reforms Committee to audit the association’s 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections. Akpata made the revelations in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Sunday morning.

According to him, the reform Committee which will be headed by Ayo Akintunde SAN is to recommend reforms for future electoral systems and processes. Akpata, however, called for unity among Nigerian lawyers, noting that nothing can be achieved in division.

Akpata had after his swearing on Friday said: “On Friday 28 August, 2020, I was sworn into office as 30th President of the Nigerian Bar Association, the foremost professional membership association in Nigeria and the most influential network of legal practitioners in Africa.

“I use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to God; to the entire membership of the NBA for their mandate; and to the Nigerian populace for their interest and goodwill. “In my inaugural address to the members, I outlined our policy direction for the next two years while also assuring the members of our intention to fulfill the promises that we made during the electioneering period.

“For me, two things stand out. The first is the need to audit the election that led to our emergence, but which was also characterised by certain glitches that should not be associated with a foremost professional association like ours.

“It is for this reason that I immediately constituted an Electoral Audit and Reforms Committee headed by Ayo Akintunde, SAN, to audit our 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections and to recommend reforms for our electoral systems and processes. “Secondly, I am not unaware of the very recent events and agitations that have tended to divide our bar along regional and religious lines.

This is rather unfortunate for an egalitarian association like ours. “The weight of expectations on us is immense and there is no time to take anything for granted. This enormous task cannot be achieved if we continue to fan the embers of division at a time when we desperately need to unite and speak with one firm voice.

“The bar that I now lead must be one that is united on all fronts and that recognises that our diversity is, perhaps, our greatest strength. I plead with all Nigerian lawyers to bear this sense of unity in mind as we commence a new journey”.

In a related development, the New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA) had over the weekend written the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to inform him of its resolution to form the association. Two Kaduna based lawyers, Nuhu Ibrahim and Abdulbasit Suleiman, had led some aggrieved members of the NBA to put of the association.

Their pulling out was premised on the withdrawal of the invitation of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State as a speaker at the just concluded NBA conference. In the letter, dated August 28, and signed by Ibrahim and Suleiman, first and second conveners respectively,

