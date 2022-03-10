News

NBA berates Umahi over reaction to court’s judgement

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

Says: ‘Impunity of the highest order’

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has berated Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State over his outburst on a judgement by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja which removed him from office. In his reaction to the judgement, the governor has said he will not obey it, saying it is null, void and of no effect. Umahi said: “There is nothing to worry at all.

In the first place, there is no constitutional provision for any hatchet man to remove a governor. There are three ways whereby a governor can vacate his seat; either by death, resignation or impeachment by the House of Assembly. There is no other constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the constitution and the law upside down. “I have listened to the judgment of Ekwo and it is very obvious that he was on a mission, he was making every effort to upturn the rulings of the Supreme Court and Appeal Court on the issues like this.

We have heard the rumours before now that he was determined to give judgment against all known laws and the constitution. First to embarrass APC, two to embarrass the Federal Government”. However, reacting to Umahi’s outburst, the NBA, in a statement signed by its President, Olumide Akpata, said it is unfortunate and totally unacceptable for a governor to be casting aspersions on the personality of a judge. The Association said rather than throwing caution to the wind, it had expected the governor to sue for calm from his supporters and assure them that all legal and constitutional avenues would be explored to challenge the judgement. NBA consequently demanded an unreserved apology from the governor as well as a retraction of the derogatory comments he made against the person and judgement of Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian Bar Association has noted with utter dismay, the unfortunate and totally unacceptable reaction of H. E. Engr. Dave Umahi to the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered on 8th March, 2022, coram Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo which inter-alia ordered him and H. E. Mr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, to vacate the offices of Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State respectively, on grounds of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. “Following the judgement, Engr. Umahi, in the course of a press conference, video evidence of which is currently making the rounds in both new and mainstream media, threw caution to the wind and deployed very uncomplimentary adjectives and intemperate language in characterizing both the judgement and Hon. Justice Ekwo, including but not limited to describing the judgement as ‘jungle justice’ and his lordship as a ‘hatchet man’. As if these were not enough, Engr. Umahi accused the court of ‘murdering justice’ and also arrogated to himself the judicial powers and magisterial authority to declare the judgement of a court of competent jurisdiction as null and void, while unashamedly declaring his intention to disregard the judgement in favour of another one. To put it plainly, this is impunity of the highest order and executive rascality taken too far.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

I’m ready to die, says alleged killer of Umoren

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

As Iniubong Umoren remains were being interred yesterday in her home town, her alleged murderer, Uduak Frank Akpan, told newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, that he is prepared to die if that would be the only acceptable justice for the murder. This is even as the state governor, Udoh Emmanuel, while condoling […]
News

Trader, 43, bags 25 years jail term for raping seamstress

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday sentenced Adelaja Oloyede, a 43-yearold trader, to 25 years imprisonment for raping a tailor. Justice Abiola Soladoye found Oloyede guilty of a charge of rape contrary to Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015. She said that the prosecution team of the Lagos State […]
News

PDP demands independent audit of N16bn spent on Niger IDPs, pensions, COVID-19

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has demanded an independent audit of the over N16 billion expended on Internally displaced persons (IDPs), pensioners and checking spread of COVID- 19 the by the state government.   In statement by its Chairman Tanko Beji, the opposition party  the questioned the N5 billion said to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica