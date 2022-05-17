News

NBA cancels planned conference in Sokoto over Deborah’s killing

…calls on state government to file appropriate charge against suspects

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Tuesday cancelled its planned NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto State.

The lawyers body had premised the cancellation of the conference on what it described as unfortunate and heart-wrenching murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by some of her school mates for alleged blasphemy.

The NBA equally called on the state government to bring the perpetrators of the dastard act to book by filing an appropriate charge against them at the court of law.

The position of the Bar was contained in a statement issued by its National President, Olumide Akpata in Abuja.

According to him: “There is the unfortunate and heart-wrenching murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by some of her school mates for alleged blasphemy.

“The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is saddened by these developments and unequivocally condemns extra-judicial killings in any part of the country as reprehensible, barbaric and unacceptable. Our security agencies must do more to stem these ugly developments, and ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous acts, wherever or whoever they may be, are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The government should immediately commence the prosecution of all suspects involved in these brutal and arbitrary killings in order to send a strong signal that such acts will no longer be tolerated in Nigeria. The NBA also believes that the prompt and effective prosecution of the alleged killers will instil confidence in the citizens, promote accountability, and signpost the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

“With particular reference to the murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu and related developments in Sokoto, we note that some arrests have been made by the Nigeria Police and that the suspects are now being prosecuted. We are, however, worried by yet-to-be confirmed reports reaching us that the suspects have been charged with mere breach of public peace in an episode that cut short Deborah’s life in her prime.”

 

