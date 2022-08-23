NBA Conference: Nigeria has indices of a failed state –Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has declared that Nigeria has the indices and characteristics of a failed state and as such it is qualified to be one.

He said the nation needs a visionary, articulate andcompetent leader to overcome the myriads of challenges confronting it. Obi spoke yesterday at a session involving presidential candidates at the 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.

Speaking under the theme: “Democratic TransitionsIn21stCenturyNigeria: 2023 & Beyond”, the former Anambra State governor said the country desperately desires urgent transitions in all areas. Hesaid: “Nigerianeedsurgent transition from being a highly insecure country to a secured country and from a country of lawlessness to a country of law and order.

In all these, it is important that welookatwherewearetoday. Nigeria has qualified to be a failed state. We have indices andcharacteristicsof afailed state. “Today, we are among the most terrorised countries of the world.

“We are among the topmost countries of the world where banditry and kidnapping are prevalent. Our most important source of foreign revenue, oil, is also being ravaged by theft. We are no longer in control of our economy; we are in a fiscal mess where our expenditure ismuchhigherthanrevenue.

“This is the crisis we are faced with and it is a cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years.” The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he will unite Nigerians to root out insecurity. Atiku also spoke about his plans to manage the economy through the abolition of the multiple exchange rate and devolution of more powers to the states.

The former Vice President said: “Since the return of democracy, Nigeria has never been in such a critical situationaswefindourselves now. The problem of poverty, insecurity, unemployment, etc. is enormous but what is important is how to tackle them.

“When the PDP came to power in 1999, despite winning overwhelmingly across the country, we decided to include members of other parties in our leadership.

That singular action united the country and resulted in calm. I believe that we can have that experience again. It is only when we have a sense of belonging that we can deal with insecurity.”

The vice-presidential candidateof theAllProgressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, said Nigeria is on the edge of a precipice and that the next transition will be a bold one.

According to the former Borno State governor, the nextleadermustbesomeone who has a mastery of financialmanagement capabilities and understands Nigeria’s psychology. He saluted the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’ssagacityinmanagingthe affairsof LagosStatewhileat the helm, saying Nigeria deserves a leader like him.

Shettima said: “Lagos is earning N51 billion every month as its internally generated revenue. Lagos is the third largest economy in Africaand theworld isintransition. Here you have a city boy who has transformed Lagos to a home for all. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has established an excellent track record for performance.”

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, AdewoleAdebayo, urged Nigerians to be suspicious of every statistic being thrown around, particularly by old politicians. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)’s presidential candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi, and his African Democratic Party (ADP) counterpart, Dr. Dumebi Kachuchu, were also part of the discussants at the session.

The week-long conference was declared open by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. The CJN, who was represented by the Chief Judge of Lagos State Justice Kazeem Alogba, urged lawyers to continue to be in the vanguard of protecting the rule of law.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said lawyers have a great responsibility on their shoulders, saying it goes beyond ensuring their own comfort. The NBA President Olumide Akpata said the crisis in the association has been sorted out.

The keynote speaker, Chimamanda Adichie, said the security challenges facing Nigeria are the fundamental problemsof thefailureof the rule of law.

She said Nigerians must be fair in their criticisms before peace can thrive, saying they should become responsible before holding their leaders responsible. She further noted that the NBA has a greater role to play in the success of the forthcoming generalelection in the country.

“We are counting on the NBA to act as our collective social conscience in the forthcoming election in 2023”, she said. The 62nd Annual Conference of the NBA isphysically beingattendedbyabout13,000 lawyers.

