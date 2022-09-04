NBA Crisis: You can’t call Akpata a boy –Akeredolu tells Akintola

…cautions lawyers against divisive utterances

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed dismay over the statement purportedly made by Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, against the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Olumide Akpata. Akintola had described Akpata as a boy after he revealed that some lawyers made a pact to work against him during a radio programme in Oyo State.

Akpata cannot, under any circumstances, be referred to as a boy, according to Akeredolu, a former president of the NBA and a life bencher, in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure.

The governor admonished lawyers against making statements that could divide the association and urged all lawyers in the country to remain as one and focused. Akeredolu in the statement said that, “I have read several comments arising from the statement credited to my friend, brother and colleague, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN.

I am acutely aware of the passion with which he pursues his conviction on any matter. “I am sure that he will, at a reflective moment, agree with all colleagues and reasonable people that our immediate past president, though junior in age and length of membership of our great association, cannot be referred to as a boy biologically or otherwise.

“As the President of our Association, he was the number one lawyer in the country without regard to the camp to which he belonged during the Bar elections, his religion, ethnicity and political affiliation. “There are set rules for the executive leadership of the association.

No elected member of the committee can act outside the scope permitted and envisioned. “There are also established guidelines for redress in case of perceived infractions or infringement on the rights of persons or groups.

The President of the Bar is primus inter pares.” Akeredolu also condemned the growing tendencies which predispose members of NBA to act in manner considered very strange to the established tradition anchored on diffidence, respect and dignity.

“I must also not fail, however, to condemn, in very strong terms, the growing tendencies which predispose members of our great association to act in manner considered very strange to the established tradition anchored on diffidence, respect and dignity.” He commended the immediate administration led by Olumide Akpata for a successful annual conference and reawakening in the Bar.

“A special mention must be made of the former President, Olumide Akpata, Esq, for providing courageous leadership at crucial moments. Posterity will remember the members of the Executive Committee, under his exemplary leadership, for good. “The administration left an indelible mark which will be difficult to erase. The tenure was hugely successful.”

