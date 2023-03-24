NBA decries low voter turnout during guber poll

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has decried low voter turnout during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls in most of the polling units that its 210 election observers visited. According to National President, Yakubu Maikyau, the reports from the observers showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived in most polling units with electoral material on time. He, however, said voting was delayed till around 11 am in some polling units in Rivers State owing to the late arrival of election materials.

The association said: “Generally, there was a significant improvement compared to what happened during the presidential and National Assembly elections that were held on February 25. “What we also observed was a low turnout of voters across the federation. From some INEC officials we spoke to, the general conclusion was that this time around recorded low turnout compared to the previous elections.” The body also said it got reports of incidents of violence and ballot boxing snatching in some areas in Lagos State. Maikyau said: “We also observed that there was vote buying.

Though the parties were a bit circumspect, you could see that some of the voters were expecting that they would be approached for the purpose of buying their votes. “The conduct of the elections was orderly in most polling units visited and BVAS functioned well. We however observed that in some polling units, there was a total absence of security officials. “On the whole, there was an improvement in the management of the deployment of polling materials by INEC. “Votes were being counted as early as 4 pm in some polling units, unlike the previous elections.”

