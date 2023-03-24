News

NBA decries low voter turnout during guber poll

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has decried low voter turnout during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls in most of the polling units that its 210 election observers visited. According to National President, Yakubu Maikyau, the reports from the observers showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived in most polling units with electoral material on time. He, however, said voting was delayed till around 11 am in some polling units in Rivers State owing to the late arrival of election materials.

The association said: “Generally, there was a significant improvement compared to what happened during the presidential and National Assembly elections that were held on February 25. “What we also observed was a low turnout of voters across the federation. From some INEC officials we spoke to, the general conclusion was that this time around recorded low turnout compared to the previous elections.” The body also said it got reports of incidents of violence and ballot boxing snatching in some areas in Lagos State. Maikyau said: “We also observed that there was vote buying.

Though the parties were a bit circumspect, you could see that some of the voters were expecting that they would be approached for the purpose of buying their votes. “The conduct of the elections was orderly in most polling units visited and BVAS functioned well. We however observed that in some polling units, there was a total absence of security officials. “On the whole, there was an improvement in the management of the deployment of polling materials by INEC. “Votes were being counted as early as 4 pm in some polling units, unlike the previous elections.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU strike, fuel scarcity: Buhari’s medical trip abroad insensitive – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

*Demands Adamu Adamu’s sack   Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as insensitive; President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical visit abroad at a time the country is suffering adverse fuel scarcity and university teachers going on strike. The party also called for the resignation of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for walking […]
News

2023: Yiaga Africa empowers youths

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the Not Too Young To Run Movement have empowered youths on how to win elections. The groups advised youths that the only way to win an election is to participate in the process. Speaking at The Convergence 3.0 in Lagos yesterday, the Convener of Not Too […]
News

SIFAX Group expands Ijora container terminal

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Following a growing customer base as well as increasing demand, SIFAX Shipping ICT Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and operator of the Ijora Inland Container Terminal, Lagos, has embarked on a massive expansion of its terminal. Also, in order to ensure that the terminal operates in line with global standards in terms of infrastructure, […]

Leave a Reply