NBA election: Jinadu, 13 others inaugurated to lead Ondo Bar

Weeks after its national election which produced Mr. Olumide Akpata as President, the Ondo State, Ikare, Akoko branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), at the weekend thronged Ikare Akoko High Court to elect new officers to oversee its affairs for the next two years. 14 lawyers were, however, elected at the High Court, venue of the election.

Of the 14 lawyers, Mr. Akin Jinadu, was elected with popular votes as the NBA Chairman, Ikare Akoko branch. Also elected were Omobolade Martins, Adedeji Adebobola, Oladimeji Oyesusi, Omotan Ogunmodede, Adeleke Adedoyin, Rasheed Kazeem, Abiodun Abubakar, Bayode Philips, Olamide Muhammed, Sekemi Thomas and Waheed Hamzat.

All were elected to lead the Ikare Akoko, Ondo State branch of the NBA for two years. However, they were sworn in by past chairmen, Owa Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba S.K. Adedoyin and Alhaji R.O Kazeem, where they all pledged to live up to expectations of their oath of office by lifting up the Bar in the state.

On the occasion were prominent members of the Bar, Bench and family members of the newly elected officers. They were Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, Vincent Aminu, Segun Agunloye, Victor Ayeni and Elder Segun Ogodo. Others were Elder V.O. Jinadu and Deaconess F.B. Jinadu.

While administering the oath of office on the newly elected officers, the presiding Judge of Ikare Akoko High Court, Justice Olorundahunsi encouraged the 14 officers to remain focus and work hard to lift the Bar during their tenure. Justice Olorundahunsi, who particularly urged the newly elected NBA chairman, Akin Jinadu to carry other members of the newly inaugurated executives along in the association’s affairs with a view to repositioning the Bar for greater heights, described Jinadu as a gentleman par excellence.

Also, Oba Adedoyin, who was past chairman of the Ikare Akoko NBA eulogized Jinadu, describing him as upright and humble, insisting that with the newly elected Bar chairman at the helm, the association would witness huge transformational and positive transitional developments. “I have confidence in the ability of the new chairman to lead the branch in the right direction,” Oba Adedoyin said.

Oba Adedoyin was echoed by Ogodo, who also extolled Jinadu’s leadership qualities, saying he had confidence in the new chairman’s ability to take the branch to greater heights.

In his speech, the new chairman of the Akoko Branch of the NBA, Jinadu thanked the elders of the branch while assuring them of maintaining high standard of practice bequeathed to the branch by its elders and founding fathers Jinadu, who hailed from Akungba Akoko is the principal and founder of Awareness Law Firm.

