NBA elections heading for chaos – Group

A rights group, the Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has expressed concern over the smooth conduct of Wednesday’s national election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, RAMINBA’s Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana, said the exercise may be heading for chaos as almost all the candidates taking part in the election have expressed their doubts about the integrity of the Electronic Voting Platform

“We categorically demand that to rest this vexatious issues of Electronic Voting manipulation and rigging, the exercise should be decentralized with same to be conducted at branch levels before central collation at the national level. We also call for the abolition of rotational presidency on tribal arrangements as it currently exists,” Ogunlana said.

Ogunlana also flayed the performance of the NBA Electoral Committee headed by Prof. Tawo Tawo (SAN), saying it had allowed politics to becloud its sense of judgement.

He also faulted his disqualification from the race for the NBA presidency by the Committee saying he was illegally excluded despite meeting up with requirements as specified by the NBA’s Constitution.

He said: “We in RAMINBA express our utter displeasure with the descent of politics in our professional association during this electioneering period into the savage,” pull him down” tactics of normal rotten Nigerian mainstream politics with porported endorsements and counter-endorsements.

“However, we view the Professor Tawo Tawo (SAN)-led ECNBA as a toothless bulldog which has refused and neglected to disqualify a single candidate since the electioneering process began despite flagrant violation of most of the rules under the electoral guidelines issued by the ECNBA.

“We have it on record that the three presidential candidates on the ballot for the election have individually and collectively violated the rules of the ECNBA not to engage in the use of the mass media to solicit for votes, yet the ECNBA has refused and neglected to disqualify them. In our view, the ECNBA is a hypocritical umpire and the elections will end up as a sham.”