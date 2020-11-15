Sports

NBA, ExxonMobil Foundation, Africare donate sanitisers, handwashing stations to 30 ‘Power Forward’ schools in Abuja

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

 

As part of the Power Forward programme, ExxonMobil Foundation, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Africare, a leading non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to addressing African development and policy issues, have donated 30,000 masks, 90 new handwashing stations and hand sanitisers to 30 Power Forward schools in Abuja.

 

The handwashing stations will reach 35,000 school community users. Also, ExxonMobil Foundation, the NBA and Africare have announced that two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo, and 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli will headline the first virtual ‘Power Forward Huddle’ on Thursday, November 19.

 

The event, which will be conducted virtually for the first time and livestreamed on the NBA Africa You  Tube channel at 4:00 p.m. CAT, will celebrate seven years of the Power Forward programme for youth ages 14 and under and coaches from 30 schools in Abuja, Nigeria. “Using the convening power of sports, our successful collaboration with the NBA and Africare allows young people to play the games they love while receiving the lifeskills and public health messages they need to stay healthy,” said ExxonMobil Foundation President, Kevin Murphy. “Every year, young people graduate these programmes with knowledge on how to protect themselves from infectious diseases like malaria and COVID-19

