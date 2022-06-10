Sports

NBA, ExxonMobil scale up grassroot basketball

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Basketball Association, NBA Africa in collaboration with ExxonMobil and PanAfricare have taken basketball to the grass-root level in Nigeria, as a way of promoting health, economic and academic skills among students via sports.
Vice President, NBA Africa Gbemisola Abudu who spoke on Thursday at Power Forward 2022 Season Launch at Government Secondary School, Tundun Wada, Abuja, said the event was organised to enable students involve in basketball sport, perform better in academic and life skills with the exposure to teachings and skills acquired from the sport.
“This program aims to give young boys and girls the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball while also equipping them with life skills that are transformational to their lives”
“Youth empowerment is a big part of what we do in NBA, that’s why we have the junior NBA program. We believe in giving back to every community we do business with hence we intend to equip the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow with the right skills that would enable them be successful and productive members of the society,” said Abudu
According to Vice President of NBA Africa, the Power Forward Program had reached out to 150,000 kids in the 9 year of it’s existence , saying it will be extended to other parts of the country in future.
She gave NBA commitment towards continuous development of basketball at the grass-root level in Nigeria to promote health, economic and academic skills among students
ExxonMobil Bussiness and government relations officer, Doyin Adelabu in his remarks noted that the power forward initiative which involves malaria awareness aims at creating awareness around basketball sport to fight malaria in schools and homes.
Adelabu said the partnership of ExxonMobil with the NBA and the PanAfricare was to assist in the fight against malaria which is one of the programmes ExxonMobil is involved in using basketball as a leverage power for young people.
” Through this program, they learn sporting skills, health skills and life skills.” said Adelabu

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Diego Maradona: Obituary – Argentina’s flawed football icon

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first goal was dubious; the second was a bloody miracle – Former England manager Sir Bobby Robson after Maradona’s two goals knocked his side out of the Mexico’86 World Cup Dazzling, infamous, extraordinary, genius, outrageous. Diego Maradona. A flawed football icon. One of the game’s most gifted players, the Argentine boasted a rare […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool frustrated by Newcastle in stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter

…as COVID-19 stops Fulham’s game with Spurs Newcastle United held Liverpool to a goalless Premier League draw at St James’ Park to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities either side of half-time while United’s Fabian Schar denied Sadio Mane a tap-in with a timely clearance off the […]
Sports

Djokovic keeps 1st Calendar Slam hopes alive; Bencic, Pliskova win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic struggled but advanced within three matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday by outlasting American Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.   World number one Djokovic rallied past 99th-ranked Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarter-final encounter with Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica