NBA, ExxonMobil scale up grassroot basketball

The National Basketball Association, NBA Africa in collaboration with ExxonMobil and PanAfricare have taken basketball to the grass-root level in Nigeria, as a way of promoting health, economic and academic skills among students via sports.

Vice President, NBA Africa Gbemisola Abudu who spoke on Thursday at Power Forward 2022 Season Launch at Government Secondary School, Tundun Wada, Abuja, said the event was organised to enable students involve in basketball sport, perform better in academic and life skills with the exposure to teachings and skills acquired from the sport.

“This program aims to give young boys and girls the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball while also equipping them with life skills that are transformational to their lives”

“Youth empowerment is a big part of what we do in NBA, that’s why we have the junior NBA program. We believe in giving back to every community we do business with hence we intend to equip the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow with the right skills that would enable them be successful and productive members of the society,” said Abudu

According to Vice President of NBA Africa, the Power Forward Program had reached out to 150,000 kids in the 9 year of it’s existence , saying it will be extended to other parts of the country in future.

She gave NBA commitment towards continuous development of basketball at the grass-root level in Nigeria to promote health, economic and academic skills among students

ExxonMobil Bussiness and government relations officer, Doyin Adelabu in his remarks noted that the power forward initiative which involves malaria awareness aims at creating awareness around basketball sport to fight malaria in schools and homes.

Adelabu said the partnership of ExxonMobil with the NBA and the PanAfricare was to assist in the fight against malaria which is one of the programmes ExxonMobil is involved in using basketball as a leverage power for young people.

” Through this program, they learn sporting skills, health skills and life skills.” said Adelabu

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...