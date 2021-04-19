News

NBA joins JUSUN to protest at National Assembly 

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Monday joined forces with members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to protest lack of financial autonomy of the judiciary at the National Assembly.

 

The group, which staged a peaceful protest at the main gate of  the National Assembly, decried what they described as excesses of the executive arm of government that prompted the JUSUN leadership to embark of the current stike.
A former chairman of the NBA, Bar. Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN) and other senior lawyers, who led the protest, said that the executive is trying to strangulate the judiciary by withholding funds meant for the smooth running of its operations as an arm of government.

 

Speaking to the media, Gadzama said that the ongoing strike by the judiciary workers is due to the way the federal government has handled the issue of staff welfare particularly the promotion and payment of staff emoluments of the jugdes who dispense justice in the temple of justice.

 

He also noted that one of the issues that led to the JUSUN strike is the delay in payment of salaries of judges who were elevated to the Court of Appeal from the High Court of Justice of the states.

 

He particularly expreessed displeasure over the way the promotion of the judges has been handled by the National Judicial Council (NJC) noting that the last promotion of judges of the Court of Appeal was done in 2007 against the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

