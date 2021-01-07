Sports

NBA: LeBron James, Anthony Davis shine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win at the Memphis Grizzlies. James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists for the defending champions, who won their fourth straight game.

Memphis led 71-67 at the start of the fourth quarter before the Lakers moved ahead for good with 4:22 remaining. The Lakers now lead the Western Conference as the Los Angeles Clippers lost 116-113 to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers now have six wins and two losses, while their city rivals slipped to a five-and-two record after Patty Mills scored 27 points off the bench to help the Spurs snap a four-game losing streak.

The Utah Jazz are now four-and-three after the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a wireto- wire 130-96 victory in New York. Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in three quarters as the Nets played without Kevin Durant, who will be out for at least a week due to Covid-19 protocols after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus The Chicago Bulls are level with the Nets in the Eastern Conference – both with four wins and four defeats – after a 111-108 win at the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Bulls only used nine players – with four out due to Covid-19 – but Coby White led seven of the side in double figures with 21 points, before Carmelo Anthony misfired on a threepointer to tie it for the Trail Blazers with 2.7 seconds left. Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-116.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City outclass Fulham 2-0, go fourth

Posted on Author Reporter

*Burnley, Everton battle to draw Manchester City continued their return to form with another one-sided home win, outclassing Fulham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side recorded their now annual 5-0 home win over Burnley last weekend and were similarly dominant, albeit a bit wasteful against the Cottagers to […]
Sports

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic offered sympathy to Alexander Zverev over his problems away from the tennis court after the German was accused of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend. World number seven Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations made by Olga Sharypova, who stated she does not intend to press charges, reports Reuters. “We don’t know what […]
Sports

Report: Barca plotting summer move for Bernardo Silva

Posted on Author Reporter

  La Liga giants Barcelona are looking to sign Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window, according to reports from The Telegraph. The report claims that the Catalan giants are targeting Silva and are willing to look into a player-plus-cash deal for former City target Nelson Semedo. The 25-year-old joined City three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica