Law

NBA-NEC ratifies suspension of Joyce Oduah as General Secretary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Akeem Nafiu

The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA-NEC) has ratified the suspension of the General Secretary of the Association, Mrs Joyce Oduah.

The ratification was carried out at the  NBA-NEC meeting held on the sidelines of the NBA Annual Conference taking place at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Committee had on Monday, August 15 exercised its emergency powers under Section 9(6)(d) of the NBA Constitution by suspending the General Secretary pending the ratification of the NBA-NEC.

In the resolution passed by the National Executive Committee, the NBA-NEC was also invited to investigate the actions of the suspended General Secretary and possibly remove her from office.

At the NBA-NEC meeting, the NBA-NEC considered the wise counsel of the elders of the Bar including past Presidents and Senior Advocates of Nigeria on the need to protect the unity of the Bar and the legacies of the Olumide Akpata administration and resolved that the suspension be ratified.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Law

Awomolo, others back Siyonbola for NBA 1st VP post

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Ahead of this week’s election of the lawyers’ umbrella – the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), members of the gown and the wig including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and FIDA Regional Vice-President, Africa (North & West), Mrs. Victoria Olufunmilayo Awomomlo, have endorsed Ms Ganiat Adetutu Siyonbola for the exalted post of 1st Vice-President of the […]
Law

Ondo judiciary partners LawPavilion on automated system

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Days after the Supreme Court gave legal teeth in cases involving Attorney-General of Lagos State versus Attorney-General of the Federation and others and the Attorney- General of Ekiti State versus Attorney- General of the Federation to virtual proceedings, the Ondo State judiciary has launched an automated e-registry to fast track justice delivery system.   Already, […]
Law

Osun community to sanction violators of FGM law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Residents of Osun State in Atakumosa West local government area have warned against violators of law, banning Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state, saying violators would face banishment as prescribed by the community.   At a public declaration of FGM abandonment by the people of Oke-Bode, Osunjela, Oke-Osin, Kajola and Prince Communities, the community […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica