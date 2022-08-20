News

NBA petitions area commanders over alleged disobedience to rule of law

As a result of what it termed misconduct and abuse of powers exhibited by some of its Area Commanders, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos State has expressed unhappiness before the State’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

The NBA expressed its displeasure when it visited the CP to complain about the Area “N” Commander, Ijede, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Seidu Bawa, who was alleged to have verbally assaulted, abused and harassed a Magistrate, who was on a Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) at the Command in Ijede, on July 27. The visit, which was led by the Ikorodu branch Chairman of the NBA, Idris Thany, specifically alleged that Magistrate Ganiyat Anifowoshe and her team of lawyers were “physically harassed by the Area Commander by words and action during the PDSS visit to the command.” He also revealed that the three lawyers, including the Secretary of the branch, Mrs. Moyosola John, Mrs. Omobisola Kafaru, and Godspower Iyoha, who were with the Magistrate, have also deposed to affidavits and in their averments, described their experience in the hands of the Area Commander as “horrible and embarrassing”.

Thany said that the visit to the CP’s office was long overdue to avert another #EndSARS saga in the State and to strengthen their relationship with the police authority. Receiving the delegation at the State Police Command, the 2IC to the CP, Bassey Ewa, pleaded with the lawyers to embrace dialogue at all times, stressing that the Command is aware of the situation and has commenced administrative action against the Commander. Ewa, who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police, explained that the CP is unavoidably absent to receive them, just as he added that the matter will not be swept under the carpet.

 

