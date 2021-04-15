NBA players call for justice after death of Duante Wright

Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets players wore T-shirts calling for “liberty and justice for all” following the fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer on Sunday. The death of Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center sparked days of angry protests and an overnight curfew. Tributes were paid at Tuesday’s NBA game in nearby Minneapolis, which was postponed for 24 hours. There was a moment’s silence before the Nets beat Minnesota 127-97. The Timberwolves also used social media to focus attention on Wright. Before the game, the club tweeted: “We have a basketball game today. We will not be posting our usual content. Justice for Daunte Wright.” Local police say Wright was shot after the officer meant to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew her gun instead. Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation, but there was a struggle when he tried to get back into the car. Police Chief Tim Gannon and officer Kim Potter quit the Brooklyn Center force on Tuesday after the death sparked two nights of unrest.
Related Articles
EPL: Rashford scores injury-time winner for Man United
*Victories for Leeds, Burnley, Arsenal Marcus Rashford’s deflected strike in injury time gave Manchester United victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved them within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. A game low on chances looked destined to be heading for a goalless draw before Rashford’s drive hit Romain Saiss on its way to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nivea Men boosts HIFL for next season
The organisers of Higher Institution Football League (HiFL), PACE Sports and EntertainmentMarketing Ltd (PSEM) have confirmed that one of the world’s largest skincare manufacturer, Beiersdorf, has joined the league of sponsors of Nigeria’s largest private collegiate football competition. With the sponsorship deal, Beiersdorf Nigeria is set to sponsor HiFL with one of its foremost […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Bamford scores, sets up winner as Leeds beat Fulham
Patrick Bamford hopes he can play himself into England’s Euro 2020 squad after scoring one and setting up the other as Leeds beat Fulham. The game came the day after Bamford was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first World Cup qualifiers, reports the BBC. Fulham, meanwhile, missed the chance to move […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)