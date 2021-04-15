Sports

NBA players call for justice after death of Duante Wright

Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets players wore T-shirts calling for “liberty and justice for all” following the fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer on Sunday. The death of Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center sparked days of angry protests and an overnight curfew. Tributes were paid at Tuesday’s NBA game in nearby Minneapolis, which was postponed for 24 hours. There was a moment’s silence before the Nets beat Minnesota 127-97. The Timberwolves also used social media to focus attention on Wright. Before the game, the club tweeted: “We have a basketball game today. We will not be posting our usual content. Justice for Daunte Wright.” Local police say Wright was shot after the officer meant to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew her gun instead. Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation, but there was a struggle when he tried to get back into the car. Police Chief Tim Gannon and officer Kim Potter quit the Brooklyn Center force on Tuesday after the death sparked two nights of unrest.

