NBA players dying to play for D’ Tigers –Kida

President Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has disclosed that many Nigeria’s basketballers in diaspora especially those in the NBA are now interested in representing the country at the Olympic Games next year.

 

Reacting to the clamour by Nigerians for the NBBF to woo Femi Adebayo, Miami Heats Centre to play for Nigeria, NBBF President, Musa Kida said impossible is nothing.

 

Adebayo a 2017 NBA 17th draft who at the end of the 2019–20 seasons, finished as runnerup as the Most Improved player in the NBA and recently named in the NBA All-Defensive Second Team is wanted in the country’s Olympic team to enhance D’ Tigers performance.

 

Adebayo with his consistency and eye catching performance will greatly improve and perfectly fit into the DTigers team according to some Nigerians basketball followers.

 

Kida in a recent statement opined that the DTigers meteoric rise in global basketball has recently changed the narratives with many Nigerians now interested in representing their father land

